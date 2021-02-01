Home » Travel
The friendly skies

Houston lands new nonstop flights from discount airline

Hyatt Ziva Cancun beach chairs tropical drinks vacation
Our first stop after the pandemic? Cancun. Hyatt Ziva Cancun/Facebook

Two brand-new nonstop routes are dawning in Houston. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines is adding two sunny nonstop routes to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport: Cancun, beginning May 27, and Las Vegas, beginning September 2.

The new Houston-Cancun and Houston-Vegas routes are part of a massive January 25 news alert in which Sun Country announced the addition of 16 nonstop flights and nine airports to its network. 

Flights from IAH to Cancun run twice a week and take off at 12:15 pm, arrive at 2:31 pm, and total around $360 roundtrip. Flights from IAH to Vegas (which also run twice a week) depart 1 pm, arrive at 2:11 pm, and total around $237.

“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker in the news alert. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”

Elsewhere in the Lone Star State, Sun Country will launch its first San Antonio-Cancun nonstop on May 28, operating on Mondays and Fridays. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is also getting a new nonstop flight to Orange County, on May 6, and one to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, taking off on May 28.

