Houston's favorite deli's shiny new location leads this week's top stories

By
Kenny & Ziggy's exterior
Kenny & Ziggy's new location opened this week.  Photo by J. Thomas Ford

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 'Like an old pair of slippers': Houston's deliman previews his shiny new location. The newly relocated Kenny & Ziggy's features a number of upgrades, including a full bar.

2. 2 Houston doctors nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for low-cost COVID vaccine. The duo, who are also co-directors of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, were cited in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee for their work to develop and distribute the low-cost Corbevax vaccine.

3. Iconic River Oaks Theatre dramatically rescued by Houston cinema chain. Like John Wick, we're thinking it's back.

4. Exclusive: Blood Bros. BBQ owner sounds off on The Bachelor appearance. Weirdly, the show presented Robin Wong, Terry Wong, and Quy Hoang as a "family" rather than the owners of one of Houston's best barbecue restaurants.

5. Budget-friendly omakase rolls out in buzzy downtown food hall. The restaurants at Post Houston continue offering compelling options to diners.

