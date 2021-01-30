Beloved Chinese restaurant's shutter after fire leads Houston's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Beloved Houston Chinese restaurant closes after weekend fire. Dim sum favorite Fung's Kitchen will reopen after it repairs smoke and water damage.

2. Houston chef weds longtime friend in elegant Mexican getaway. David Cordúa and Sara Padua Cordúa's wedding paid homage to their pasts while preparing for their future.

3. 2 affluent Houston-area cities cash in among the richest in Texas. The study looked at median household income, poverty rates, and unemployment rates for Texas cities with at least 5,000 residents.

4. Acclaimed food hall steakhouse exits downtown to serve up 2 hot new locations. After departing Bravery Chef Hall, Cherry Block will open new locations in Katy and Garden Oaks.

5. Harris County rolling out new COVID-19 vaccination waitlist. The portal expands the previous process by allowing eligible residents to sign up for vaccines on their own.