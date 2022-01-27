Home » City Life
a better bridge

New Brays Bayou bridge aimed at reducing flood risk opens to public

New Brays Bayou bridge aimed at reducing flood risk opens to public

By ABC13 Staff
Buffalo Speedway bridge
This bridge will help flood control in the area. Rendering courtesy of Harris County Flood District

A new bridge over Brays Bayou has opened as part of a huge project in hopes of reducing the flood risk in southwest Houston.

The bridge runs between the 7800 and 7900 blocks of Buffalo Speedway near North Braeswood. The $9.6 million project included the demolishment of the previous bridge and the construction of a higher, longer, and wider bridge.

This project and its accompanying channel improvements will increase the channel's capacity, which will allow for more floodwaters to flow throughout Brays Bayou.

The replacement is part of the $480 million 'Project Brays' which involved widening 21 miles of the bayou and modifying 32 bridges to reduce the flood risk of more than 15,000 structures.

---

For more on this story, including video, visit our news partner ABC13.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
59 69 southwest freeway 610 houston
Prepare for a major closure at the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop
610 loop interchange Southwest Freeway Houston I-69
Prepare for a major, months-long closure at the 610 Loop + Westheimer
Southwest Airlines airplane jet flying
Texas-based Southwest Airlines takes off with spring break fare sale