New Brays Bayou bridge aimed at reducing flood risk opens to public

A new bridge over Brays Bayou has opened as part of a huge project in hopes of reducing the flood risk in southwest Houston.

The bridge runs between the 7800 and 7900 blocks of Buffalo Speedway near North Braeswood. The $9.6 million project included the demolishment of the previous bridge and the construction of a higher, longer, and wider bridge.

This project and its accompanying channel improvements will increase the channel's capacity, which will allow for more floodwaters to flow throughout Brays Bayou.

The replacement is part of the $480 million 'Project Brays' which involved widening 21 miles of the bayou and modifying 32 bridges to reduce the flood risk of more than 15,000 structures.

