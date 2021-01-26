Here's where bluebonnets have sprouted up early in Houston

Blame global warming, climate change, or just a layover of the bizarre year that was 2020: a beloved Texas icon has sprouted up very early in Houston.

CultureMap news partner ABC13 spotted bluebonnets blooming along White Oak Bayou near 34th Street in The Heights. While the current blooms hardly constitute a massive field, ABC13 reports that there are “several dozen” growing along the bayou.

As locals know, bluebonnets are the state flower of Texas and typically bloom in spring, specifically in March and April. Warmer temperatures are credited for the early growth.

For those not in The Heights, ABC13 notes that more bluebonnets could bloom in the coming weeks. Stems are topped with clusters of 50 fragrant, blue, pea-like flowers. The tip of the cluster is usually white.

This isn’t the first time the area has seen early blooms. Bluebonnets sprang up early last year in February.

For those gearing up to gaze on the flowers this spring, Katy Prairie Conservancy always offers a good wildflower viewing as does Houston Botanical Gardens and the Mercer Botanical Gardens in Humble.

And of course, a trek down Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway yields a lush view, with no need to stop. (Except for those looking to dive into the plants for that perfect Instagram post.)