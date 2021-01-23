Houston's hottest and latest food news plus more of the week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 8 things to know in Houston food right now: Montrose Chinese favorite bids farewell. Sadly, 369 Oriental Bistro closed its doors to make way for a new mixed-use complex at the corner of Montrose and Westheimer.

2. Ken Hoffman on the national media nightmare sacking the Houston Texans. Our columnist weighs in on media reports about tension between Cal McNair, Deshaun Watson, and Rasputin Jack Easterby.

3. Houston restaurant veteran serves up casual American bistro to Memorial area. Benjy's veteran Kerry Pauly will open a BYOB bistro in Town & Country Village.

4. Here's where Houston ranks as a top U.S. housing market in 2021, according to experts. The Houston housing market is booming — but not quite as much as Austin or Dallas.

5. Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend. Let us help plan your weekend.