New Houston Megan Thee Stallion billboard toasts her spot-on 2014 Twitter prediction

The term “manifest” commonly evokes eyerolls and groans these days, as a self-help, motivational mantra. But what else to call Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion’s eerily predictive tweet from 2014?

“I need a team bc I promise this rap sh*t gone take off for me,” Megan posted back then. She would go on to gain more than 99 percent of her over 7.3M Twitter followers after that manifestation-dripping tweet, Twitter notes now.

Now, Houstonians can celebrate their hometown Hot Girl with a new billboard located on I-45 South near Wayside, one that toasts the woman many knew as Megan Pete’s skyrocketing success to rap and pop culture superstardom.

Megan’s billboard is part of Twitter’s campaign to celebrate the manifestation tweets of now-celebs in seven cities, including Houston, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, and showcasing stars such as Niall Horan, Demi Lovato, NFL running back Leonard Fournette, and more.

Many of the billboards will be located in the hometown locations of the stars who manifested their dreams, such as Megan’s, Issa Rae’s in L.A., and Simu Liu in Toronto.

To encourage others to manifest their dreams, Twitter is donating to charities of the stars’ choice on their behalf. Charities include Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, The 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada.

As CultureMap previously reported, one could be forgiven for calling 2021 The Year of Megan. After being featured in Time Magazine’s Most Influential People list last year, the three-time Grammy-winner landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition this year, secured a deal with Popeye’s to produce “Hottie Sauce” (apropos), and graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration.

She also just inked an exclusive development deal to develop a comedy program on Netflix.

Here’s to her next big manifestation tweet. Perhaps a rodeo appearance soon?