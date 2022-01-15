Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Houston airport's 5-star rating lands atop week's most popular stories

Hobby Airport main terminal
Hobby Airport earned a major award. Photo courtesy of Fly2Houston.com

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston airport lands first coveted 5-star rating in North America. Hobby is one of just 16 airports worldwide to achieve the coveted rating.

2. Luxurious new Indian restaurant dazzles The Woodlands with DJs, posh dining, and bespoke experiences. Chef Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra comes to Houston from Washington, D.C. where he led the kitchen at the acclaimed Punjab Grill.

3. Celebrity-backed hot chicken restaurant adds third Houston-area location. The restaurant has come a long way from its roots as a parking lot pop-up.

4. Kanye West spotted sipping cocktails at high-energy Midtown restaurant. You never know who's going to stop by James Harden's bustling restaurant.

5. 5 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings and a farewell to Ouisie. Elouise Adams Jones will be remembered as pioneering female restaurateur as well as a writer and philanthropist

