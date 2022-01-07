Luxurious new Indian restaurant dazzles The Woodlands with DJs, posh dining, and bespoke experiences

A new hospitality group aims to elevate dining in The Woodlands with its first restaurant. Amrina will be the first concept from Kahani Social Group, a new company from two brothers: hospitality veterans Preet Paul Singh and Surpreet Singh.

Scheduled to open this spring in the former Kona Grill space in the Woodlands Waterway, Amrina (Hindi for princess) will dazzle diners with posh decor and a lively setting that transitions from upscale dining to a high-energy environment complete with DJs on the weekends. The restaurant's design will include a main dining room, cocktail lounge, indoor-outdoor bar, private dining room, and an in-kitchen chef's table that will host bespoke tastings.

To lead the kitchen, Kahani recruited chef Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra to serve as both Amrina's executive chef and managing partner for Kahani Social Group. The chef brings experience from both hotels in India and Washington D.C. restaurant Punjab Grill, which earned a strong two-and-a-half star rating from Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema.

"From the moment I began talks with the Kahani Social Group team, I knew we’d create something incredible together,” Bindra said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join a team that is not only open to creating a revolutionary dining adventure, but is as passionate as I am about that mission.”

Bindra envisions a restaurant where different areas serve different styles of cuisine, according to a representative. For example, the tapas bar will offer street food-inspired fare, while diners will have tasting menus at the chef's table and in the private dining room. The main dining room will feature classic Indian dishes made with high quality ingredients like Prime beef and sustainable seafood.

General manager Giorgia Ferrero comes to Amrina after stints at Smith & Wollensky and Sorriso, an Italian restaurant at the nearby Westin hotel. He'll oversee day-to-day operations as well as the restaurant's wine list.

Working together, chef, manager, and ownership should bring something different to the bustling suburb. While Amrina may be Kahani's first concept, the group plans to open more projects in the future.

"With my brother’s and my background in the restaurant industry, we know what guests are looking for,” Surpreet Singh added. “And,with Chef’s culinary expertise, we know our team will leave no stone unturned when it comes to creating the best atmosphere, menu, and overall social experience.”