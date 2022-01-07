Kanye West spotted sipping cocktails at high-energy Midtown restaurant

Diners who lingered over their drinks at Thirteen restaurant in Midtown got to witness one of the world's biggest stars enter the dining room. Hip-hop legend Kanye West stopped by for a drink last week.

West, accompanied by Houston hip-hop royalty Jas Prince, walked into the restaurant like any other diner and ordered a drink at the bar, a representative tells CultureMap. Too late for food, West and Prince sipped the restaurant's signature Thirteen cocktail, a margarita riff made with pineapple-basil cordial, lime juice, Dry Curacao, and choice of tequila.

Of course, celebrities aren't an unusual sight at the restaurant, which is owned by former Rockets star James Harden. NBA players such as P.J. Tucker and former NFL star Chad Johnson have both dined at Thirteen.

General manager Rosea Grady explains that the restaurant's approach is to treat every customer at the high energy, see-and-be-seen spot like a VIP.

"True hospitality is characterized by an open response to the dignity of each and every person,” Grady said in a statement. “Whether its Kanye West, or the couple that lives around the block, it comes down to one single principle that if you treat people well, the very same way you would like to be treated, they will do the same. The hospitality business is all about giving the best to clients, from a place of love."

Opened in March 2021, Thirteen serves an eclectic menu that mixes comfort food and steakhouse elements. Led by professional football player-turned-chef Tobias Dorzon, the menu includes shrimp and lobster mac and cheese egg rolls with crawfish cream sauce; four layer, deep-fried lasagna; mac and cheese topped with a deep fried lobster tail; and a 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye with Hawaiian marinade and shallot-pineapple compound butter.