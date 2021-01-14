Here are the latest Houston COVID-19 vaccine weekend mega-sites

As the rush and search for COVID-19 vaccines continues, the City of Houston has added a new mega-center for inoculations. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Houston Health Department will utilize Minute Maid Park as a vaccination mega-site on Saturday, January 16.

As with other mega-sites, such as NRG Park, appointments are required in order to be immunized. Houston Health tweeted that appointment and schedule updates will be available via its website.

The Minute Maid mega-clinic will offer some hope to those unable to be vaccinated. Memorial Hermann’s mega-clinic is limited to those 65 years of age and older, as well as those who have an existing relationship with Memorial Hermann. The goal of the four-day event is to vaccinate some 13,000 individuals who are 65 years old or older, in accordance with State of Texas Phase 1B vaccination guidelines.

Meanwhile, Houston Methodist plans to vaccinate some 4,000 Houstonians on Saturday. A state hub for inoculations, Houston Methodist is working with federally qualified health centers, including Vecino Health Centers, El Centro De Corazon and Legacy Community Health to identify and vaccinate locals, according to a letter from CEO Marc Boom. Registration can be found here.

Houstonians are also encouraged to check with their physician, local pharmacy, grocery stores such as H-E-B, and the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.