Prepare for a major, months-long closure at the 610 West Loop and Westheimer

A new year brings new traffic headaches for Loop 610 commuters. ​The Texas Department of Transportation will close the 610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to Westheimer beginning at 9 pm Friday, January 7. The closure is expected to last six to seven months, according to a press release.

​That means traffic will be detoured to the I-610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to Westpark Drive and continue on the I-610 northbound frontage road to reach Westheimer.

In order to facilitate this work, which is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, mainlanes of I-610 West Loop from Westpark Drive to Richmond Avenue will also be closed beginning 9 pm Friday, January 7 and running through 5 am Monday, January 10. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.

Work crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the 610 West Loop mainlane bridge over the Southwest Freeway.

TxDOT advises that drivers should expect delays this weekend and should consider an alternate route. Meanwhile, police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

As CultureMap previously reported, this I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways. The $259 million project aims to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

TxDOT notes in a press release that this project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated. (One can hope.)

More road closure information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at HOU610and69, according to TxDOT.