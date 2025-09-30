Welcoming the Art Curious
Inaugural Houston Art Weeks spotlights galleries and mental health
Houstonians are about to welcome a brand-new cultural happening with a charitable twist: the very first Houston Art Weeks, running October 10-19.
Created by the StellaNova Foundation, the city’s newest arts-meets-philanthropy event is styled after crowd-pleasers like the Holiday Shopping Card and Houston Restaurant Weeks. The initiative connects locals directly to Houston-based artists, galleries, and studios, encouraging them to connect with the artisans while shopping for a cause.
A portion of Houston Art Weeks' proceeds benefits organizations that use art and music as vital therapies for those navigating mental health challenges.
“This isn’t just about buying art,” says Doug Harris, StellaNova’s executive director. “It’s about removing the stigma around mental health, building awareness, and creating healing connections through creativity, through community.”
The primary beneficiary is The Montrose Center, Houston’s LGBTQ+ social services hub that empowers thousands each year with programs ranging from counseling to youth advocacy. Additional StellaNova Foundation beneficiaries in 2025 include Healthcare for the Homeless–Houston, Guitars 4 Vets, The Purple Heart Project, and AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors.
Harris believes the timing is crucial: “Mental health issues can challenge a loved one, a coworker, or a neighbor, who may be dealing with depression, addiction, or even domestic violence. Too many suffer in silence. We want Houston Art Weeks to shine a light and offer real support.”
Over the event's ten days, Houstonians can explore galleries like Bisong Art Gallery, Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Archway Gallery, and peek inside artists’ studios, and discover works from talents including Tra’ Slaughter, Damon Thomas, Ron Gordon, Taft McWhorter, and Phyllis Hand.
“When it comes to acquiring art, some people are afraid they might make a mistake," says Harris. "Instead of enjoying the work, in its moment in time, they think about what their friends might say or resale value. Acquire art because you like it."
The week culminates in a pop-up art exhibition and sale at The Montrose Center on October 18 from 9 am-6 pm, where official partners will showcase works that directly fuel the cause.
For a first-year initiative, the excitement is already building. ““It will take time to grow Houston Art Weeks,” Harris admits, “but the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The artists are rallying, and we think even the ‘art curious’ will come along for the ride.”
By design, Houston Art Weeks celebrates the city’s vibrant visual arts scene while strengthening the safety net for those in need. Art lovers get one-of-a-kind works, local creatives gain exposure, and some of Houston’s most vital nonprofits receive essential funding.
Learn more and find participating galleries, artists, and events at houstonartweeks.org.