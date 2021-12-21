Alley Theatre takes Shakespeare on the road with intimate new Houston shows

One of The Bard’s most beloved plays is making up-close-and-personal moves to local venues, thanks to a beloved Houston theater troupe.

The Alley Theatre will kick off its inaugural Alley Transported production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to area schools, recreation centers, libraries, and other community venues for private and community performances.

Private locations for the tour are: Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success (Tejano Center for Community Concerns), Nolan Ryan Jr. High (Alvin ISD), Spring ISD, Mayde Creek High School (Katy ISD), and East Early College High School (Houston ISD).

Meanwhile, community performances will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7 pm at the HCC Felix Fraga Academic Campus; and on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1 pm at the Houston Public Library - Central Library.

Directed by the Alley’s prolific artistic director Rob Melrose, the shows will be held on a 15-by-15-foot playing area with many of the Alley resident actors.

Audience participation is encouraged in the abridged shows featuring familiar actors David Rainey as Oberon/Theseus, Elizabeth Bunch as Titania/Hippolyta, Chris Hutchison as Ageus/Peter Quince, Melissa Molano as Hermia/Robin Starveling/Fairy/Peaseblossom, Dylan Godwin as Demetrius/Snug/Cobweb, and Christopher Salazar as Bottom.

Other cast members include Christine Friale as Puck/Philostrate, Patricia Duran as Helena/Snout/Moth, and Luis Quintero as Lysander/Francis Flute/Mustardseed.

“Alley Transported brings our work out of our theatre building downtown and into communities throughout Houston through schools, libraries, and community centers,” said Melrose in a statement. “I’ve created work through similar programs in New York and San Diego and find it to be truly life-changing both for the people who see the play as well as those making it. Seeing this level of professional theatre in such an intimate setting is really powerful.”