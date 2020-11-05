University of Houston belts out safe new outdoor opera experience

Fans of outdoor music can regale in an al fresco treat this week. The Moores Opera Center at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts will present an outdoor performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s masterwork Don Giovanni on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, according to the university.

The performances, which start at 7:30 pm and kick off the 2020-2021 season, will take place at Wilhelmina’s Grove outside the Moores School of Music.

Don Giovanni, widely regarded as one of the greatest operas of all time, is a comedy-drama based on the legend of Don Juan, a young playboy, a ladies’ man, whose luck humorously runs out.

A pre-show reception will begin at 6:15 pm for patrons who purchase premium tickets. Click here for directions and parking information. For those who are unable to attend in person, the performance will be streamed live on the Moores Opera Center website or the Moores Opera Center’s Facebook page.

To accommodate safety concerns, patrons and staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking. Social distancing will be strictly maintained upon entrance and exit of the performance space, as well as during the performance, per a release.

Opera fans can also enjoy more offerings via two virtual productions on the Moores Opera Center’s Facebook page. Look for Samuel Barber’s A Hand of Bridge at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 19, and Leonard Bernstein’s one-act opera Trouble in Tahiti at 7:30 pm on Monday, January 18. Both productions will remain on the Facebook page for two weeks.

For tickets and to view the entire season lineup, visit the Moores Opera Center website.