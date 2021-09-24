Blooming new outdoor art exhibit celebrates Houston's natural and creative worlds

To mark the one-year anniversary of its opening, the Houston Botanic Garden has planted a new exhibit in collaboration with Lawndale Art Center.

“Art in the Garden: Celebrating BioDiversity!” brings together things Houstonians love to celebrate, including supporting Houston-based artists, finding beauty across our wide cityscape, and heading outdoors.

Visitors can expect to see themes of biodiversity, community, and relationship on display in the site-specific installation, which will be on view from October 1 through next summer.

Pieces for the exhibit were selected by the Houston Botanic Garden Art Task Force through an open call for entries, as well as invitations to individual artists. The selected artists and their works are:

Lina Dib, “ The Weather Station ”

” Liss LaFleur, “ Mother ”

” Virginia Lee Montgomery, “ Butterfly Birth Bed” and “Honey Moon ”

” Gerardo Rosales, “ Tree of Life ”

” Jen Rose, “ Texas Bee Oasis II ”

” Joyce Matula Welch, “Fiery-necked Nightjars”

Admission to the exhibit is included with entrance to the garden. Attendees can also expect an ongoing series of artist talks, hands-on workshops, guided twilight walks, and a children’s discovery trail for visitors of all ages and abilities, which can be found on both the Houston Botanic Garden's and Lawndale's websites for the duration of the installation.

This exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider a deeper understanding between our community and the natural world, especially the diversity of life and beauty within it, according to a press release.

It also dovetails with the missions of the two hosting organizations. Houston Botanic Garden, according to a statement, “emphasizes enriching life through discovery, education, and the conservation of the natural environment.” Meanwhile, Lawndale seeks to “support Houston artists and the role their art plays in inspiring and informing the world.”

---

The Houston Botanic Garden is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Admission to “Art in the Garden: Celebrating BioDiversity!” is $12.50 for adults and $8 for children, Monday through Thursday, and $15 for adults and $10 for children Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit the official site.