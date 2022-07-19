Houston Symphony powers up live performance of iconic video game's memorable music

One of the most iconic video game franchises of all time is getting a big-stage, musical treatment. Houston Symphony and Chorus will perform Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 at the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall.

This presentation follows a long-running tradition of the symphony performing live with iconic films and visuals displayed on a 40-foot screen. Here, music of acclaimed Japanese video game composer Nobuo Uematsu will play against the most memorable imagery from the legendary video game series’ biggest moments.

Tickets for the performance are available online.

A global, science fantasy favorite for years thanks to stunning, vibrantly detailed imagery, intensely involved plot lines, and beloved characters, developer Square Enix’s Final Fantasy also became famed for Uematsu’s riveting music, which will be conducted by Arnie Roth for these shows.

As fans will recall, the symphony has performed live scores of cinema favorites such as Star Wars, the Harry Potter series, and more summer classics as part of its Stella Artois Summer Series. This high-powered game performance is sure to be a treat for fans who just attended the annual Comicpalooza downtown.

-----

Houston Symphony performs Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. For tickets and more information, visit the Houston Symphony website.