New Houston website takes locals on a tour of the many murals around town

Houston is home to myriad urban murals, but locating them in this sprawling metropolis can be a challenge. Now, a new website is making the experience much easier for locals to find their favorite wall and street art.



HoustonMuralMap.com (not to be confused with your beloved CultureMap Houston) offers an interactive digital map of the locations of hundreds of colorful street installations that express the energy and cultural character of Houston, according to a press release.



On the site, which launched July 15, visitors can zoom to a neighborhood of interest and simply click on a location for each mural and find all available information on the mural — including links to the artists’ online presence. The map, which is crowd-sourced, will be updated as more murals and information are submitted.



“Couch-surfers can take a fun discovery tour online, by clicking on murals that interest them on the map to see a photograph and learn about the artist,” said Elia Quiles, a principal of UP Art Studio, the firm that created the site, in a statement. UP Art Studio is a local civic arts firm that curates and produces mural projects and runs the Mini Murals program for the City of Houston.



Houston Mural Map was funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. “We hope Houston Mural Map spurs even more community appreciation of the work of our creative muralists and street artists,” said Deidre Thomas, Director of Grants – Houston Arts Alliance, in a statement.

Local artists and enthusiasts are encouraged to submit more murals and information to grow the site, says organizers.