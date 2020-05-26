Broadway smash Hamilton cancels limited Houston summer run due to COVID-19

Two years ago, the Broadway smash hit, Hamilton, roared into Houston and rocked eager audiences who hung on every hip-hop-heated lyric and line. Little wonder, then, that locals flocked to Broadway in Houston’s site when it was announced in March that the show would return to Houston this year for a limited summer run.

Hamilton, the juggernaut that centers on forgotten founding father, Alexander Hamilton, and his foe, Aaron Burr, was to play from June 30 to August 9 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

But then, the world was struck by COVID-19, forcing closings and postponements. Hamilton was not spared; producers announced the show would be postponed earlier this month. “Should anything change,” Broadway in Houston told CultureMap at the time, “ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase regarding next steps for any cancelations or rescheduling.”

Indeed, things have changed, and on May 26, Broadway in Houston announced the Hamilton summer 2020 run has been canceled “due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.”

Houstonians who purchased tickets should note the following information furnished by Broadway in Houston: