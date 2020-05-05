Broadway at Hobby Center announces Hamilton postponed due to COVID-19

In April, Broadway at the Hobby Center boldly announced that it would bring the world’s hottest stage production, Hamilton, to Houston for a summer run, beginning June 30. The proclamation raised eyebrows in the midst of a COVID-19 shutdown, but producers promised $10 tickets and an epic show.

“We have six weeks of performances and this will give people a full three months to plan accordingly,” a Broadway at the Hobby Center spokesperson told CultureMap at the time. “We look forward to welcoming Houston audiences back to the Hobby Center to enjoy the uplifting and inspiring experience of live theater and shows, like Hamilton. Should anything change, ticketholders will be contacted by their original point of purchase regarding next steps for any cancelations or rescheduling.”

Now, as live event organizers continue to navigate widespread suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic, word comes that Hamilton has been postponed.

According to a Broadway at the Hobby Center statement, the Hobby Center is working with producers to reschedule the upcoming performances of Hamilton and is actively looking for replacement dates before the end of the year.



Ticket holders will be notified as soon as possible regarding the status of this show via email. Updates will also be posted online.

If organizers are unable to find new dates for Hamilton and must cancel the engagement, ticket holders will be notified and offered their choice of credits and/or refunds, according to a statement.

Hamilton is not the only stage production being postponed. Stages announced that performances will remain suspended through May and June 2020. “Our number one priority through this time has been the health and safety of our Stages family,” managing director Mark Folkes said in a statement. “This remains true today and will continue to guide us in the weeks and months ahead.”

In March, following the CDC guidance limiting public assembly of groups of 50 or more through mid-May, Stages canceled performances through May 17, with tentative plans to resume May 20.