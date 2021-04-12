Houston Ballet leaps back into in-person performances with 2 new shows

Ballet fans who’ve sorely missed in-person performances can expect a triumphant return soon. Houston Ballet announced its first live shows in more than a year at Miller Outdoor Theatre (6000 Hermann Park Dr.).

The free performances, titled Houston Ballet Reignited, will take at 8 pm May 7 and 8. Expect live Pas de Deux pieces by the ballet’s dancers and a multimedia experience — alongside Houston Ballet’s dance films produced during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Houston Ballet Orchestra will open the two shows with live performances of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, translated to A Little Night Music.

Demand is expected to be high and seating is limited in compliance with the City of Houston’s restrictions. Tickets will be available online milleroutdoortheatre.com starting at 9 am one week prior to the performance date, through noon on the day of performance. (Limit four tickets per person.)

In keeping with Miller Outdoor Theatre’s new COVID protocols, there will be a limited number of socially distanced designated “pods” on the hill that accommodate up to 10 people from a single group, available first come-first served. Once pods are filled, no further hill seating will be allowed.

“We hope Houston Ballet Reignited will be a shining beacon of hope for our community that brighter days are ahead,” said Stanton Welch, ballet artistic director, in a press release. “This past year has been devastating for so many. I know I speak for all leaders at Houston Ballet when I say we are incredibly proud of our resilient artists, staff and city.”

As followers are aware, Houston Ballet’s last live public performance was on March 8, 2020, the final show of Ben Stevenson’s The Sleeping Beauty.

Just hours before the opening night of the ballet’s Forged in Houston show, performances were canceled on March 12 due to the pandemic. The entirety of the ballet’s golden anniversary 2019-2020 were then canceled on April 6, 2020.