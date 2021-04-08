Houston's favorite outdoor theater announces big comeback and open date

One of Houston’s most cherished performing arts venues has just announced that the show will go on.

Miller Outdoor Theater, the beloved bastion of all things outdoor entertainment since 1923, announced that it will resume its free shows on May 1.

After the extended intermission, the venue has issued new safety protocols, per a press release:

Tickets will now be available at online beginning at 9 am, one week prior to the performance date until noon on the day of performance.

Face coverings/masks are required for all attendees — in covered seats and on the hill — unless eating or drinking.

Concessions will be credit card only. Food and beverages may still be brought to the venue; no glass containers will be allowed.

All seating, which is extremely limited due to COVID restriction — will be socially distanced.

Unoccupied seats will not be released at any time prior to the performance beginning. Seats are assigned; no changing seats.

Cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been updated along with all the latest disinfecting technologies and compliance with local and CDC guidelines.

All ticket holders will have temperatures checked prior to entry to the covered seated area.

Fans who enjoy hill viewings should expect first-come, first-served seating and new, socially distanced “pods,” which will seat up to 10 people. Face coverings are required on the hill unless eating or drinking; hill seating will be closed once all pods are filled, per a release.

“Like so many other organizations, we have reimagined the Miller experience to make certain we are being responsible and doing our part to help Houston move forward in the fight against the virus,” theater managing director Cissy Segall Davis noted in a statement. “Miller is reopening carefully: things will be a bit different than in the past and all of the safety protocols will be strictly enforced.”