World-renowned violinist strings together classical tribute in new Houston Symphony shows

A classical music legend is making a triumphant return to Houston’s hallowed Jones Hall.

Globally renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman will return to Houston on Saturday, May 22 at 8 pm and Sunday, May 23 for live and livestreamed performances as part of a three-year partnership with the symphony.

Shows include All-Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman, featuring radiant Violin Romances, the Coriolan Overture, and Symphony No. 7, according to a press release.

The program is a season-long salute to Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Programming opens with the Grammy award-winning Perlman bringing his trademark work to two violin romances by Beethoven: Romance No. 1 and Romance No. 2.

Shows continue with Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, inspired by Shakespeare’s five-act tragedy Coriolanus. Perlman closes out the commemorative program with Beethoven’s celebratory Symphony No. 7, one of the iconic composer's most popular works.

Here is the full list of shows, per the symphony, with Itzhak Perlman, conductor and violin:

Saturday, May 22, at 8 pm

“All Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman”

Sunday, May 23, at 2:30 pm (livestreamed)

Itzhak Perlman; conductor and violin:

Beethoven: Romance No. 1

Beethoven: Romance No. 2

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

“I’m so looking forward to coming to Houston to perform for the Houston audience with the wonderful Houston Symphony,” Perlman said in a statement. “What could be better than a concert of music by Beethoven. You will hear the Lyrical Beethoven in the two beautiful Romances for violin and orchestra. In Beethoven’s overture to Coriolan, his musical portrayal dealing with the tragic play of Coriolan and then the great Symphony No. 7. This monumental work exemplifies Beethoven’s sense of drama and his obsession with rhythmic tension.”