Iconic Houston art car parade weekend canceled due to coronavirus concerns

One of Houston’s, beloved, vibrant, and city-defining events has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The Houston Art Car Parade and all subsequent and associated Art Car Parade Weekend events (April 16-19) have been canceled, according to the event’s producer, The Orange Show for Visionary Arts. The Art Car Parade famously draws thousands to see over-the-top, decorated cars roll through city streets.



The cancellation will affect popular events including the Main Street Drag, the Sneak Peek at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, The Legendary Art Car Ball, The VIPit Experience, and the Houston Art Car Parade Awards Ceremony. Ticket holders can expect to hear from the Orange Show soon regarding their purchases, per the organization.



The Orange Show is also suspending entry and tours of its two Houston folk art landmarks, The Orange Show and The Beer Can House, until further notice. Meanwhile, Smither Park remains open from dawn until dusk — social distancing is encouraged when visiting.



“While canceling this year’s events was a difficult decision, we remain absolutely committed to supporting and highlighting this unique and exciting form of art,” said Orange Show founder and chairman Marilyn Oshman, in a statement.



“To that end, plans are already underway for a city-wide Art Car Festival to take place this summer, featuring many of the incredible Art Cars that would have participated in this year’s parade,” Oshman continued.



The event’s date and location will be announced in the near future; fans can find information at www.thehoustonartcarparade.com. Up-to-date information about re-openings will be made available at The Orange Show’s official website.