Snarky satirist David Sedaris brings his pretty talk to Houston for one night only

Quirky, bookish, and sardonic, author-humorist David Sedaris is beloved for his ability to pick apart life’s mundane moments and point out the abject silliness of it all.

To wit: the satirist once spent a well-documented stint as a Christmas elf at Macy’s in New York City and the result has become an NPR tradition as he recounts the gig in The Santaland Diaries.

Houston fans of the glib writer — who once drew the ire of our columnist — can enjoy his rapier wit when he visits the Brown Theater in Wortham Center on Thursday, April 28 (7:30 pm) as part of a special Society for the Performing Arts show.

His Houston stop will include a post-event book signing. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online.

Fans can look forward to Sedaris reading and relaying tales from his popular titles, including Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and When You Are Engulfed in Flames. His most recent book, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, became an immediate bestseller.

Boasting more than 10 million copies of his books in print, translated into 25 languages, the droll Sedaris has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His spoken-word accounts are a favorite on NPR’s This American Life.

He also makes occasional stops on TV, such as a CBS Sunday Morning turn that really irked our Ken Hoffman.

Sedaris has been a Houston fan favorite for a decade — his SPA visits regularly draw a big or sellout crowd. Expect tickets to go fast.

---

David Sedaris appears at the Wortham Center’s Brown Theater (501 Texas Ave.) at 7:30 pm Thursday, April 28. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.