Empowering and immersive new downtown pop-up museum celebrates Black women

Downtown’s hottest new destination will be the site of a new, immersive art installation that celebrates Black women, fittingly in the locale once named for the first black woman to hold a seat in state office from the Deep South.

Dubbed “black women are worthy: art museum,” this free, new experience “explores conceptual design as a healing mechanism for black women – in celebration of Black History Month,” a press release describes. The museum will celebrate a grand opening 7 pm-10 pm in the atrium of downtown’s Post Houston (401 Franklin St).

Things kick off with a guided meditation by Lululemon ambassador Davina Davison from 6-6:30 pm. The X atrium will feature a gallery of visuals curated by multidisciplinary artist Deun Ivory, a film screening, love notes and excerpts, and an interactive wellness experience rooted in affirmations and self-love reminders for women.

Ivory has photographed for Apple, Google, and Nike, among others. She is also the founder and creative director of The Body: A Home For Love, a nonprofit creative wellness space curating experiences and digital content that “democratizes access to beauty, wellness, and self-healing techniques for black women healing from sexual trauma,” per her bio. She created this new museum in her desire to provide beauty, wellness, and self-healing experiences for black women healing from sexual trauma, according to a statement.

Ivory also intends for her museum/experience to serve as a safe space for Black women to insert themselves into a narrative that “feels warm and inviting, while amplifying the little-known history of what once stood in the PostHtx’s place,” a statement adds.

Her choice of venue is intentional: Post Houston, now a mixed-use development, was once known as the Barbara Jordan Post Office. Jordan, who was raised in Houston’s Fifth Ward, was elected in 1966 to the Texas Senate, becoming the state’s first African-American senator since 1883. She was elected to the United States House of Representatives from Texas’s Eighteenth Congressional District, the district’s first representative. Ivory hopes to mirror Jordan’s commitment to fighting for the often unseen and underserved.

“Black women are worthy: art museum” is slated to run through March. More information on Ivory can be found here.