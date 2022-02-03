Houston artists get wild in 'fine to funky' downtown sale and showcase

Fans of edgy and provocative art take note: a new show featuring a host of local artists offers a tempting variety of “fine to funky” works. Dubbed the Wild at Art Showcase and Sale, the free show stars some instantly recognizable names in Houston’s and Texas’ art scene.

Wild at Art runs Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5, at downtown’s MATCH venue (3400 Main St.) in the gallery. Those interested need only register online for the free show. Friday night’s opening will feature tunes courtesy of local artist Cinquemani.

Proceeds from sales benefit the StellaNova Foundation, which assists Houstonians experiencing mental health issues who do not have access to care and treatment.

The eclectic showcase boasts paintings and photographs by Darron Franta, Kaima Marie, Scotty Phillips, Tra’ Slaughter, and Joni Zavitsanos. Meanwhile, works by Kelley Devine, Phyllis Hand, Robert Rauschenberg, Sanjay Sharma, and more will also be on display and offered for sale along with objects d’art, collectibles, and "eclectica.”

“All artists in the show, with the exception of the late Jimmie Lee Sudduth, have a connection to Texas and in most cases, to Houston,” Stella Nova executive director Doug Harris notes.

Sure to be a draw are two works by the late Robert Rauschenberg, a Texas native. H-Towners will surely delight in photographs by Houston-born Darron Franta and paintings by former radio personality, KLOL Radio Outlaw Scotty Phillips.

Cool kids can also check out the Studio B Collection, an array of hand-painted denim jackets and vests created by local, graffiti-style artists working on consignment for the foundation.

Houstonphiles should also note that the StellaNova Foundation is planning a second showcase this year and is working with the estate of legendary Houston nightclub impresario Jimmie Menutis. The future show will highlight items from his personal collection along with other items relevant to Houston’s rich history.

---

Wild at Art; MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show opens 6 pm Friday, February 4 and 10 am Saturday, February 5. Register here.