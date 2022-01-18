Longtime Houston arts nonprofit unveils 'unbelievable' pop-up auction in lieu of annual gala

According to figures by locals who study this sort of thing, galas account for some 15 to 20 percent of Houston nonprofits’ revenue. So it’s understandable that groups having to pivot during COVID are scrambling for support.

One local arts organization, Fresh Arts, has canceled its Unbelieve-A-Ball scheduled for January 22 due to omicron, but has reimagined a way for area fans to enjoy some art and support the nonprofit.

A So Unbelievable Auction Pop Up will run from January 22 through January 29 and will run in place of the Fresh Arts gala. The hybrid fundraiser allows art aficionados to browse and bid on more than 50 works of art and one-of-a-kind experience packages in all price ranges.

“While we were excited to be back together for the Unbelieve-a-Ball this month, our concerns for the safety and health of our community have to take precedence,” Marci Dallas, Fresh Arts executive director, tells CultureMap. “We hope that Houstonians will join us for A So Unbelievable Auction Pop-Up—either virtually or in-person—to support the work of Fresh Arts so that we can continue to nurture the city’s vibrant arts scene.”

Those who wish to bid on the auction items can do so either online or in-person at participating exhibit spaces around the city, such as Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co, MKT Bar at Phoenicia Downtown, and the Arts District Houston Welcome Center at Winter Street Studios, per a press release.

Expect offerings from local artists such as Outspoken Bean,Tony Paraná, Renee Victor, and more. All funds raised at this auction will support Fresh Arts and local artists.

Those planning to attend the ball, don’t ditch those outfits: Fresh Arts plans to host a 20th birthday party later this year.