Paradise is Calling
Spend Memorial Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, close to home and big on fun
Kick off summer with a splash at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston. From May 22 through May 25, guests are invited to enjoy a fun lineup of activities, live entertainment, and tropical relaxation perfect for families, couples, and friends alike.
Easy to reach from all major Texas metros, Margaritaville Lake Resort is a convenient getaway for families, couples, and groups.
Located just an hour north of Houston and within a few hours of Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, the resort offers a true vacation experience without the hassle of air travel. Guests can hop in the car and arrive ready to relax lakeside, making Memorial Day weekend the perfect time for a carefree, close-to-home escape.
Throughout the holiday weekend, enjoy a dynamic mix of entertainment and experiences for kids, families, and couples alike. Live music will set the tone for laid-back afternoons and evening activities, including Le Grand Show presented by Lone Star Circus, a family-friendly circus production that blends music, movement, and immersive storytelling under the Big Top.
Prepare to be dazzled as world-class performers assemble under a real circus tent, presenting a spectacular fusion of classic circus tradition and modern theatrical flair. From gravity defying aerialists and daring acrobats to mesmerizing jugglers and hilarious clowns, Le Grand Show delivers nonstop wonder for audiences young and old.
Cool off at Jolly Mon, the resort’s 3.5-acre waterpark, featuring five pools, a lazy river, and waterslides. If adventure is calling, take advantage of boat and watercraft rentals to cruise around Lake Conroe. Or unwind aboard a scenic sunset cruise.
Take in a round of golf at the resort’s 18-hole golf course or enjoy a friendly game of tennis or pickleball.
Love to golf? Spend Memorial Day at Margaritaville. Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston
While there, dine on Margaritaville-inspired dishes at six onsite restaurants. Treat yourself and be pampered at St. Somewhere Spa, the resort’s onsite wellness retreats.
At the end of the day, relax in one of the resort’s all-suite accommodations, complete with a private, furnished balcony ideal for savoring morning coffee or sipping evening cocktails while overlooking picturesque Lake Conroe.
For more details and to book your Memorial Day escape, head here.