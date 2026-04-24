When temperatures in the city begin to climb and everything starts to feel stuffy, Houstonians can seek some relief with a day trip. Rolling hills, breezy, wide-open spaces, and the promise of adventure have always drawn folks westward. However — thanks to “The Round Top Reach” — the west is heading east, luring tourists from Houston and beyond.
Bellville had benefited from the hordes of Houstonians passing through town on their way to shop for antiques in Round Top. The historic town square in Bellville is a fantastic example of successful adaptive reuse paired with small town charm. Now, another historic town east of Round Top is dusting off its boots and tossing its hats into the ring — historic Burton, Texas.
Mostly known for its annual Cotton Gin Festival and Cotton Gin Museum, Burton is an impressively-walkable town on the Texas Historical Commission’s “Texas Independence Trail.” Teeming with cafes, antique shops, a coffee house, an old tavern, and even a local wild peacock named “Percy,” it genuinely offers something for everyone.
We recently visited Burton during the 37th annual Cotton Gin Festival. Taking place on the third Saturday of each April, the festival draws 3,500-5,000 visitors to enjoy a parade, take tours, watch demonstrations, eat all sorts of fun festival fare, check out antique and vintage cars, have their faces painted, and watch locals compete in a very competitive tractor pull. Those interested in heavy machinery will enjoy the antique engine and tractor display put on by The Sharecroppers’ Antique Farm & Engine Club. Even in less than ideal weather conditions, it was a blast.
The Burton Farmers Gin has been widely recognized as the best operational example remaining in the nation of an early, fully-automated systems gin still in its original historic setting. Built in 1914, it stands as a testament to the era of King Cotton. Guided by the Smithsonian, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and other advisors, dedicated volunteers restored the 1925 Bessemer twin-type IV oil engine that still powers the gin. The gin has been designated a National Historic Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (1994), is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark (1988), and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (1991). Other historic buildings on the museum campus include the historic Wehring Shoe Shop and the Burton Farmers Gin Cotton Warehouse.
With only two paid staff members and a handful of volunteers, the museum is able to squeak by without receiving state or federal funding, which is why the festival and a couple other events are so important to the town.
“It was started as a way to fundraise annually, save the buildings, preserve the buildings, and ultimately turn it into a museum,” explains Steph Jarvis, the museum’s director. “It would take 13 years from when all of that started, and then in 1999 we became a museum. We continue to do the festival as a way to fundraise, but really, more of it is about education, celebration, and getting people out to see the gin.”
Another fun stop for history enthusiasts is the Burton Railroad Depot. This museum is a time capsule like none other — think antique train cars, ticket counters, the original post office door and so much more. They even have authentic antique trunks and luggage in the old luggage hold in the depot. They have thought of everything.
Where to shop
Burton participates in seasonal antiques festivals by having pop-up shops and other events, but its local businesses shine year round — especially for antiques. The antiques mall, hilariously named Junk in Yer Trunk, is a collection of vintage and antiques dealers who truly appreciate the craft. Unlike some cooperatives, this place really is only vintage and antiques dealers — no random crafts or knock-off, imported slop to be found within these walls. Visitors take note, the building will soon be renamed the decidedly more grown-up “The Old 1900 Antiques & Mercantile,” but will otherwise remain the same.
It doesn’t take long to see a trend that takes shape as more of the town is explored. A group of retired Houstonians are, essentially, living their dreams in Burton. Take, for example, Lauren Ross and her husband, formerly of West University, who moved to Burton from Austin in 2022 and immediately bought and restored a 1905 farmhouse, complete with a pink door. Being known around town as “the lady with the pink door,” Ross decided to lean into her new moniker by restoring yet another Burton property — a former gas station, turned food pantry, built in 1928.
The Pink Door On Main opened March 13th, 2026 and is, in itself, worth the drive to Burton. This home decor store is curated with things that Ross would put in her own home. The main room with the restored pine floors has more of an English vibe with the floral cabbage rose wallpapers, seagrass rugs, mix of patterns, bedding, antiques, etc. The back room has more of a French vibe with bath, garden, and kitchen products, painted antiques, and faded floral papers.
“I have had a design business for over 20 years, but always dreamed of having a store where I could share my love of pretty textiles, antiques, and home decor,” Ross tells CultureMap. “I want customers to walk in and feel like they've entered someone's well lived home and to feel at peace and be inspired. My goal was to create a cozy and inviting space where people want to visit and feel welcomed to Burton. Creating a sense of community is important to me and this is my way of giving back to the little town I've decided to call home.”
Ross carries a variety of lines, including California-based custom bedding company Linen Salvage. Visitors are invited to call ahead to make an appointment with Ross if they want any assistance designing something special from the company. Impressively, the sofa pillows, lavender sachets, tablecloths, etc. are all designed by Ross with fabrics primarily sourced from England. The store also stocks baby gifts, gardening tools, hats by Haute Hippy, aprons by Porter Lane Home, chocolates, and so much more.
At Bluebonnet Boutique, award-winning jeweler Barbie Gonzales showcases her sterling silver pieces and handcrafted handbags in this adorable clothing store. While it’s smaller than the other shops on the list, there is a lot to see!
Where to Eat
Burton Seafood & Steakhouse is the do-not-miss spot on the list. Family-owned and operated, this spot serves top quality seafood paired with friendly service. The decor pays homage to Percy, Burton’s local peacock, and the back of the restaurant serves as a bit of a de facto visitor’s center, with brochures, pamphlets, and local magazines to look through while dining or take on the road. Do not miss the snapper or the hush puppies.
Find burgers and other casual fare at Burton Short Stop or Tex-Mex at Los Patrones. The very cute Neon Moon Coffee is also worth a visit. If something with a little more of a kick is calling, The White Horse Tavern is very cool — and be sure to snap a photo with the gigantic white horse sculpture out front.
Where to stay
While Burton is only about an hour west of Houston, more than a couple libations on the porch at the tavern may have folks seeing two white horses. Not to fear. Just around the corner from the tavern is Pigs Fly & Co. Guesthouse & Mercantile. Formerly Henry’s Grocery Store, the 1920s building is full of charm and character.
Another nice spot for an overnight stay is The Coop at Flown the Coop. This former boutique and workshop space currently offers one rental and is working on a second space. Keep an eye out for their resident chicken and be sure to take a photo with an amazing pink vintage truck.
Whether a day trip or an overnight stay, Burton is more than worth the trip. Just remember to keep an eye out for Percy!