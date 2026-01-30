Welcome Aboard
10 things to know about the new luxury cruise line sailing from Galveston
For decades, Galveston has served as Texas cruisers’ gateway to the sea, but the arrival of MSC Cruises signals a new era. The MSC Seascape’s maiden launch from the island this past November marked the first time the Switzerland-based cruise line homeported a ship in Texas — a notable upgrade for travelers accustomed to shorter, more casual sailings from Galveston.
The MSC Seascape carries nearly 4,000 passengers across a seven-day Caribbean itinerary with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatán, Honduras.
MSC may be new to Texas, but it’s a global cruising heavyweight. The privately owned company is the world’s third-largest cruise brand, operating 25 ships that visit more than 300 destinations worldwide, with clear ambitions for continued expansion.
Here are 10 things to know before sailing away on the MSC Seascape. (Full disclosure: MSC Cruises hosted the author, but her opinions are her own.)
1. The MSC Yacht Club offers a ship-within-a-ship experience
For those seeking a more intimate stay aboard a vessel hosting thousands, there’s the MSC Yacht Club. One of the largest in the fleet at roughly 32,000 square feet, the Yacht Club functions as a luxury hotel inside the ship, complete with concierge staff, butlers, and an attentive housekeeping team. Located at the front of the Seascape, the private enclave has its own restaurant and lounge, outdoor bar and grill, sundeck, and pool.
While travelers might be tempted to spend the entire trip here, nearly 10 decks of amenities and fun encourage venturing beyond the velvet rope. Each Yacht Club guest receives a wristband that makes getting around the ship effortless, serving as a room key, virtual wallet, access pass to exclusive areas, and even signaling the ship’s elevators to prioritize their selected deck. Yacht Club stays aboard the Seascape range from approximately $2,000 to $7,000 per person, depending on the stateroom.
2. Yacht Club dining is flexible and personable
Freedom from scheduling is one of the Yacht Club’s biggest perks. The club’s private restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner without reservations, with the head chef emerging from the kitchen and personally offering to prepare off-menu dishes if the rotating selections don’t tempt diners. Dishes range from comfort-forward burgers to refined plates like risotto with clams. There never seemed to be a wait, even on gala night, when the dining room filled for steak and lobster.
A poolside buffet and bar fuel sunbathers, while room service covers everything from lazy mornings to late-night cookie-and-milk deliveries. At nearly any hour, a small cluster of cruisers could be found in the Top Sail Lounge, grazing on snacks, ordering from the full bar, and watching the sea stretch endlessly ahead.
3. Specialty restaurants can’t outshine Houston’s dining scene
It’s hard to wow Houstonians when the city’s dining scene sets such a high bar, so it's no surprise that expectations should be tempered for the ship's specialty restaurants. The teppanyaki grill provides entertaining hibachi theatrics, though dishes lack the depth of flavor found at Houston’s Asian restaurants. Butcher’s Cut, the Texas-inspired steakhouse, feels more like an upscale national chain than a local icon such as Pappas Bros. The Seascape's main casual eatery, Marketplace Buffet, stands out for its breadth of buffets, particularly its international offerings, including flavorful Indian dishes.
4. The thermal suite is a standout feature
From barber services to massages and manicures, the Aurea Spa has a full slate of wellness experiences. The thermal suite is a highlight where cruisers can reset after a day (or night) of indulgence. Guests can wander through a variety of saunas, steam rooms with sensory lighting, a snow room, whirlpool, and contrast-therapy showers — or catch a cat nap in the salt room. Access to the thermal area is complimentary for Yacht Club guests, along with a 10 percent discount on additional spa treatments.
5. The extra premium beverage package delivers
Included with the MSC Yacht Club, the extra premium beverage package demonstrates just why the term “booze cruise” exists. Cruisers can enjoy beer, wine, cocktails, top-shelf spirits, and non-alcoholic drinks anywhere on the ship, with a daily limit of 15 alcoholic beverages.
Cocktails must be priced at $16 or less to qualify — a frustrating caveat, especially at Butcher’s Cut, where drink prices exceed the threshold and provide another reason to skip the restaurant.
6. Service is attentive and highly personalized
Around-the-clock concierge and butler service may feel unfamiliar to many American travelers, but it quickly becomes a highlight of the trip. The level of service and attention to detail is immaculate, with staff members remembering preferred drinks, dietary restrictions, and room preferences, greeting guests by name in hallways and readily fulfilling requests. Shout out to Abbas, our dedicated butler, who tracked down a sunscreen that was misplaced at the pool, and John, who always kept our room's ice bucket fresh.
7. There’s less entertainment, but still plenty to do
The Seascape offers fewer large-scale entertainment options than some Gulf-based competitors, but boredom is unlikely. The Robotron thrill ride swings riders high above the water, while an F1 Simulator, sports court, ping pong tables, casino, and live music throughout the ship provide variety. Le Cabaret Rouge hosts interactive events and dance parties, and the Chora Theatre’s lineup includes stand-up comedy and stage productions. Not only are shows free — Yacht Club guests have reserved seating, making spontaneous attendance easy. The seats are located toward the back, so be aware that convenience might triumph over visibility.
8. Bring the necessities, shop the luxuries
Shopping onboard leans high-end, so essentials are best packed ahead of time. A kids’ shop offers LEGO sets and MSC-branded souvenirs, while the duty-free store stocks alcohol, nicotine products, and hard-to-find snack flavors like international Pringles and Oreos.
A stop at the chocolate stop is recommended, if only to view the oversized sculptures crafted from the sweet treat. Constant sales occur throughout the voyage, including big discounts on luxury perfumes and watches, so keep an eye on the daily itinerary if that’s of interest. A more expansive selection of basics, like allergy medication, would be ideal, but there’s always a remedy to be found in one of the port’s many drug stores.
9. Excursions make port days easy
For travelers who prefer a curated experience, MSC offers numerous shore excursions at all three ports. Costa Maya offers access to Mayan ruins like Kohunlich, which requires a two-hour van ride inland and rewards visitors with massive stucco masks honoring the sun god, dating back to around 500 A.D. For travelers eager to embrace beach life, each destination offers adventures such as snorkeling, boating, swimming, white-sand beaches, and tequila tastings. Independent explorers will also find the ports easy to navigate on their own, with shops, bars, and pools just steps from the ship, making it simple to tailor each stop to your travel style.
10. VIP treatment begins before stepping onboard
Yacht Club guests enjoy priority embarkation with a dedicated security line and private waiting area stocked with complimentary snacks and drinks. Disembarkation is also a breeze thanks to staff escorting guests off the ship at ports and at the trip’s end. From the gangway to the parking garage took less than 20 minutes, where reminiscing about the voyage immediately began.