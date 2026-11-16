Holiday getaway
Make movie-worthy magic on a holiday weekend getaway to League City
You know the scene: a town dressed for Christmas, shops filled with gifts, and families gathering along Main Street for the holiday parade. In League City, you can put that scene on your December calendar.
An easy getaway from Houston, this Clear Lake destination pairs small-town holiday traditions with waterfront scenery. Come for a festive market or an evening parade, then give yourself the weekend to enjoy it all.
Make a weekend of Holiday in the Park
One of League City’s most beloved traditions returns December 4-6, when Holiday in the Park fills League Park with three days of shopping, entertainment, and seasonal fun.
Holiday in the Park brings three days of festive fun.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
The sprawling vendor market is reason enough to bring your gift list — and a friend who enjoys browsing as much as you do. Between shopping stops, grab something to eat, catch the entertainment, and soak up the festive atmosphere beneath the historic oaks.
Saturday brings the parades, including the Grand Night Parade on December 5. Find your spot along the route and settle in for an evening of illuminated floats, holiday music, and community celebration.
Grand Night Parade happens on December 5.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Make Friday your arrival night, spend Saturday enjoying the festival, and leave Sunday open for breakfast and a little more exploring. A League City hotel stay gives you time to enjoy the evening without watching the clock.
Spend December 12 exploring Christmas past — and a sparkling waterfront
For another December getaway, plan around Saturday, December 12, when two holiday traditions offer a full day of exploring.
Start with Christmas in Old League City, where the historic district provides the setting for a celebration of the season. Take your time enjoying the festivities, browsing nearby shops, and stopping for lunch. It’s the kind of afternoon best enjoyed with a little room in the schedule.
That evening, trade historic streets for waterfront sparkle at the Clear Lake Christmas Boat Parade. Boats decked in holiday lights bring a distinctly coastal touch to the season. Plan your viewing location in advance, then make a night of it with dinner and a hotel stay. Christmas charm by day and a lighted boat parade after dark? That’s a December Saturday worth getting away for.
The Clear Lake Christmas Boat Parade is a favorite local tradition. Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Leave room for a few discoveries
Whichever weekend you choose, save some time for League City’s local shops. The Shoppes at Founder’s Square and other historic district boutiques make browsing part of the experience, whether you’re searching for a thoughtful gift or treating yourself.
Build in a coffee stop, linger over lunch, and enjoy the chance to spend time together between holiday commitments. Some of the best moments happen in the spaces between the plans.
End the year with another escape
There’s one more date to keep in mind: South Shore Harbour Resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Celebrate the arrival of 2027 with a glamourous evening of music, sparkle, and celebration. Check out the resort’s event calendar for tickets to Midnight in Manhattan: A New Year’s Affair – Black. Gold. Glamour.
For now, choose your December weekend, book your stay, and make a little room for holiday magic.
Find holiday event details and places to stay at VisitLeagueCity.com.