Holiday fun close to home
League City invites you to start the holiday season with a sweet escape
Some holiday plans deserve more than a few hours on the calendar. Dinner with Clara from The Nutcracker. An afternoon finding gifts in charming local shops. An evening watching the Christmas tree light up before heading back to your hotel.
This season, League City makes it easy to turn those moments into a weekend away. With a waterfront resort, a historic district shaded by sprawling oaks, and holiday celebrations beginning in November, there’s plenty of reason to pack an overnight bag.
A little Nutcracker magic, a whole weekend of memories
For families with a young ballet fan — or anyone who still loves the wonder of The Nutcracker — the Sugar Plum Fairy Gala weekend, November 20-21, offers a particularly sweet start to the season.
Meet a Sugar Plum Fairy.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Presented by Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre at South Shore Harbour Resort, the festivities begin Friday evening with Dinner with Clara & Friends at Paradise Reef Restaurant. Nightgowns are encouraged, making this a good excuse to bring the holiday pajamas and settle in for a festive overnight stay. Guests can also enjoy an early look at the Nutcracker Boutique.
On Saturday, the Sugar Plum Fairy Gala breakfast & tea brings boutique shopping, a preview of The Nutcracker, and photo opportunities with the Sugar Plum Fairy together in one memorable afternoon.
Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Make it a mother-daughter getaway, bring the grandparents, or start a new family tradition. Staying at the resort gives everyone time to enjoy the occasion, with a leisurely morning before the next round of festivities. Tip: Reserve event tickets and accommodations separately, and check availability early.
Shop small, then stay for the sparkle
Thanksgiving weekend brings another reason to escape to League City. On Saturday, November 28, Nutcracker in the Park fills League Park with an outdoor Shop Small market and family activities like ballet classes and a new Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt.
Make a day of browsing the market and exploring the nearby boutiques along Main Street and in the Historic District. Leave time for lunch, a coffee break, and those unexpected finds that make shopping in person so much more fun.
As evening arrives, gather for the City’s official tree lighting ceremony at 6 pm in League Park. With shopping bags in hand and the tree glowing, you’ll have a pretty good start on your holiday spirit.
Book a hotel for the weekend and give yourself time for dinner afterward and breakfast the next morning.
The glowing tree is a beautiful focal point of League Park during the holidays.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Keep the holiday plans coming
Looking ahead to December? Holiday in the Park returns December 4-6, bringing three days of vendor shopping, entertainment, food, and family fun to League Park. Saturday’s parades give visitors another reason to turn a shopping trip into a full holiday weekend.
Whether your ideal escape includes tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy or an afternoon finding gifts beneath the historic oaks, League City offers plenty of ways to make the season feel special.
Explore holiday events and plan your stay at VisitLeagueCity.com.