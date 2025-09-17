Let's Fest
Fall in love with autumn festivals in Lafayette, Louisiana
When autumn rolls around, most people think of pumpkins, falling leaves, and cozy sweaters. But in Lafayette, Louisiana, the heart of Cajun and Creole country, fall means something a little more lively: dancing under oak trees, sampling boudin and cracklins, sipping craft beer, and swaying to Zydeco rhythms until the stars come out.
Nicknamed the Happiest City in America, Lafayette has earned its reputation by blending irresistible food, foot-tapping music, and rich cultural traditions into a way of life. And if there’s one thing this city does best, it’s throwing a party. No matter the time of year, there’s always something to celebrate, but fall is when the festival calendar really shines.
Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade | September 27
This lively celebration honors the waterways that wind through Lafayette, bringing the community together along the Bayou Vermilion. Families line the banks to cheer on colorful, handcrafted boats as they float downstream, while live music, food, and marshmallow roasts keep the festivities rolling well into the evening.
Latin Music Festival | October 3-4
Spice up your fall with this high-energy festival that highlights the rich Latinx influence in Lafayette. The day pulses with infectious rhythms, lively dancing, and bold flavors, making it impossible not to join in. From salsa to merengue, the music and food create a cultural celebration full of color and flair.
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles | October 10-12
What started in 1974 as a way to preserve Cajun and Creole traditions has grown into a three-day cultural immersion. This free festival fills the city with live music, crafts, dancing, and mouthwatering food. It’s the ultimate crash course in Cajun joie de vivre.
Gulf Brew | October 18
Downtown Lafayette transforms into a beer lover’s paradise during Gulf Brew. More than 200 craft beers flow from taps as revelers stroll along Jefferson Street, which becomes a pedestrian-only playground for the day. Live music and delicious food pair perfectly with the pints.
Blackpot Festival & Cook-Off | October 24-25
Equal parts music festival, food competition, and campout, Blackpot is a true celebration of Cajun culture. Picture giant cast-iron pots bubbling with gumbo, fiddlers jamming late into the night, and dancers two-stepping until sunrise. It’s rustic, authentic, and unforgettable.
Southern Screen Festival | November 13-16
Film buffs and casual moviegoers alike will love this unique festival dedicated to the art of cinematic storytelling. Screenings of independent films, documentaries, and shorts take place indoors and under the stars, complemented by panels, workshops, and live performances.
Pair these festivities with a paddle through cypress-draped wetlands or a stroll beneath centuries-old oaks, and you’ll quickly see why Lafayette feels like a celebration in itself.
Whether you come for the music, the food, or just the good times, Lafayette is ready to welcome you with open arms — and maybe a dance floor.
For a complete list of festivals and events in Lafayette, visit online here.