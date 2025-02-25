a shore winner
Crystal Beach sails among top 10 spring break destinations for 2025
It may still be February, it's never too early to start thinking about spring break vacation. Fortunately for locals, Houstonians won't have to travel far to reach Crystal Beach, which was just named one of the top 10 destinations for a beachy spring break in 2025.
Crystal Beach climbed through the ranks to land as the No. 7 best beach in vacation rental company HomeToGo's 2025 Beach Index. The report examined 35 beaches around the country based on seven metrics, including a "hidden gem" popularity score, affordability for accommodations in March and April, and a "local secret score" based on vacationers' average distance traveled to reach each destination.
Avila Beach in California took the crown as the No. 1 best beach for spring break in 2025.
Crystal Beach is located in the middle of Bolivar Peninsula, about 100 miles from downtown Houston. The beach earned high praise for its affordability, clear skies score, and local secret score, earning 9.52 out of 10 possible points in all three categories. It also earned 9.11 points for the report's "heat score" which measured the average temperatures in March and April (where higher temperatures received higher scores).
This is how Crystal Beach performed in the remaining three metrics:
- 7.33 – Food and drink score
- 7.19 – Hidden gem score
- 5 – Visitor satisfaction score
If Houstonians want to check out a potentially less busy coastal area during their vacation, Surfside Beach (No. 11) and Jamaica Beach (No. 17) were the only two other Texas beaches that were included in the report. Both are situated on Galveston Island less than 65 miles southeast from downtown Houston.
HomeToGo says spring breakers can expect to pay a median nightly rate of $121 per person for accommodations across all of these coastal areas, but prices will likely fluctuate depending on peak travel periods. However, the report additionally revealed that Surfside Beach is the most affordable destination out of all 35 beaches, with visitors paying a median $66 nightly rate per person for accommodations.
"Spring Break continues to be a highly popular time for beach trips across the United States, and with so many destination options available, we are excited to share our annual Beach Index to help travelers navigate the vacation planning waters," said HomeToGo spokesperson Eleanor Moody. "Whether travelers are after blue-sky breaks, savvy stays, or under-the-radar retreats, we hope this report will help pinpoint ideal trips exactly according to personal preferences."
The top 10 best beaches in America for spring break vacation in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – Avila Beach, California
- No. 2 – Kure Beach, North Carolina and Cherry Grove Beach, South Carolina (tied)
- No. 4 – Saint Joe Beach, Florida
- No. 5 – Vilano Beach, Florida
- No. 6 – Bethany Beach, Delaware
- No. 7 – Crystal Beach, Texas
- No. 8 – Pensacola Beach, Florida
- No. 9 – Miramar Beach, Florida
- No. 10 – Navarre Beach, Florida