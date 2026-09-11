out to sea
Carnival opens 2028 bookings for showstopping new ship's Caribbean cruises
The Carnival Tropicale, Carnival's newest cruise ship that will set sail from Galveston, is now accepting reservations for its maiden voyages to destinations throughout The Bahamas, the Caribbean, and Mexico, beginning in 2028.
Carnival Tropicale is the fifth and final Excel-class ship that will be offered from the cruise line, and it will be able to accommodate over 6,000 passengers. It is named after MS Tropicale, Carnival's original "Fun Ship" from 1982, but the new luxury liner promises showstopping experiences inspired by Las Vegas' "golden era of show business."
Four-to-eight-day cruises are now available to book with departure dates as early as April 15, 2028. Six destinations in Carnival's Paradise Collection are on the itinerary, including Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico; Isla Tropicale in Roatan, Honduras; and Nassau, Bahamas. Eight-day cruises will include stops at Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, two private islands owned by Carnival.
"From innovative attractions and dining to unforgettable destinations throughout the Caribbean, The Bahamas, and Mexico, Carnival Tropicale will bring an exciting new vacation option to Texas when she debuts in 2028," said Ben Clement, EVP of maritime and new builds at Carnival Cruise Line, in a release.
These are the cruise options passengers can book on the Carnival Tropicale starting in 2028:
- 6-Day Western Caribbean Cruise to Cozumel and Isla Tropical, Roatan – 26 dates from April 15, 2028 to April 29, 2029
- 8-Day The Bahamas Cruise to Nassau and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay – 26 dates from April 29, 2028 to May 6, 2029
- 8-Day The Bahamas Cruise to Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay – April 21-29
- 5-Day Western Caribbean Cruise to Cozumel and Progreso, Yucatán – December 23-28 and December 28-January 1, 2029
- 4-Day Western Caribbean Cruise to Cozumel – January 2-6, 2029
Major attractions on the new Carnival Tropicale include Sunsation Point, a top deck "family fun" entertainment zone, and Carnival WaterWorks Ultra, an all-ages water park with six waterslides and splash pads for kids.
Other family-friendly attractions include multiple sport courts — including a redesigned Fairway 66 Mini Golf course inspired by Route 66 — a Treehouse Adventure Trail, new arcade spaces, and to-be-announced "new entertainment experiences and exclusive spaces."
A rendering of the Grand Central Atrium. Courtesy of Carnival
Carnival Tropicale will also feature three new dining concepts that highlight "flavors from around the world," including one in partnership with famous chef Emeril Lagasse.
"Guests will be able to enjoy Uku Lei Lei, offering Hawaiian-inspired cuisine with Asian influences; Fetaccine, blending Greek and Italian flavors; and Emeril's Coastal Seafood, showcasing seafood dishes inspired by America's coastlines and created in partnership with Carnival's Chief Culinary Officer Chef Emeril Lagasse."
Carnival Tropicale cruises departing from Galveston can be booked on the Carnival website. Rates vary depending on the duration of the trip and accommodation preference.