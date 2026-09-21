art on a budget
Affordable Art Fair will sell work from 350 artists starting at $100
The Affordable Art Fair has announced the exhibitor list for its 2026 Houston debut. From October 15-18, the George R. Brown Convention Center will be home to the international fair, displaying artwork from 350 artists across 55 galleries.
Houston galleries make up the largest contingent, with 17 exhibitors, followed by 22 national galleries and 16 international exhibitors from the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Mexico, and Argentina.
The contemporary artwork will range in price from $100 to $12,000.
The Houston contingent includes Foltz Fine Art, ELLIO Fine Art, Hooks-Epstein Galleries, Bisong Art Gallery, Koelsch Gallery, Laura Rathe Fine Art, Gallery Sonja Roesch, Cindy Lisica Gallery, House of Devi, Print Matters Houston, and Three Studios. Nine Austin galleries will also participate, along with exhibitors from Dallas, Waco, Wimberley, and Comfort. The full list of artists and galleries can be viewed on the Affordable Art Fair's website.
Local talent will take center stage during the event, such as Argentinian, Houston-based photographer and multimedia artist Karen Navarro, who will display artwork in the fair’s center lounge.
Attendees can join a walking tour led by fair director Cori Teague on Friday, October 16, from 3-4pm, and Sunday, October 18, from 2-3 pm.
A hands-on printmaking workshop in collaboration with Print Houston will take place during the event at select times, while KIDO Preschool is hosting kid-friendly activities and scavenger hunts on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-1 pm. Young professionals can attend the Art After Hours on Friday and Saturday from 5-8 pm for live music and additional programming.
The full schedule of events, including panel talks, will be released at a later date.
The $60 all-access pass for the Affordable Art Fair includes entry to the private view event on Thursday, October 15. The $20 general admission ticket provides access to one of the fair’s three days during general admission hours (Friday, 12-8 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am-6 pm). Tickets are also available for families and attendees under 16, with discounted admission offered to students, military members, and seniors. Tickets can be purchased now for the event.