labor day vacay
Coastal oasis near Houston makes 2025 list of best Labor Day getaways
A new national list naming the 10 best Labor Day vacation destinations has ranked Bolivar Peninsula near Houston the 10th best vacation spot for 2025.
Vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo's "Labor Day Travel Report" analyzed "traveler search patterns" to determine the 10 best places to spend the Labor Day weekend in the U.S. and abroad.
Bolivar Peninsula was the only Texas destination to earn acclaim on the list. Edisto Island in South Carolina was named the No. 1 best destination for the holiday.
According to the report's findings, 63 percent of Americans are planning to travel domestically during Labor Day weekend. Search trends for Bolivar Peninsula vacation rentals have skyrocketed 309 percent since last year. The region is located less than 100 miles from central Houston, making it an easy getaway for locals that want to explore a blossoming coastal area that isn't Galveston or Port Aransas.
Bolivar Peninsula is home to stunning retreats like Camp Margaritaville that boast breathtaking views of the sunny Texas coastline. The RV resort also offers access to 27 miles of beaches, including popular Crystal Beach, which was ranked the seventh best destination for spring break earlier this year.
Overall, search volume for vacation rentals during Labor Day weekend has increased 26 percent since 2024, and HomeToGo spokesperson Eleanor Moody says interest in traveling to international destinations is also on the rise.
"Just over one-third of U.S. travelers are eyeing international destinations," Moody says. "With places including Italy’s L’Aquila, Lagos in Portugal, and Vourvourou in Greece seeing substantial spikes in interest for visits over the holiday weekend, it appears that Americans are looking to live out their ‘Euro Summer’ dreams while there is still time left this year."
In HomeToGo's separate ranking of the best budget-friendly domestic destinations for the holiday weekend, Tarpon Springs, Florida took the top spot with a median price of $170.20 per night for a vacation rental.
The top 10 best Labor Day vacation destinations in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – Edisto Island, South Carolina
- No. 2 – Indianapolis, Indiana
- No. 3 – Annapolis, Maryland
- No. 4 – North Wildwood, New Jersey
- No. 5 – Beaufort, South Carolina
- No. 6 – Lake Keowee, South Carolina
- No. 7 – Bellingham, Washington
- No. 8 – Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
- No. 9 – McCall, Idaho
- No. 10 – Bolivar Peninsula, Texas