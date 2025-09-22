Blooming in the Med Center
Stylish Medical Center hotel joins Hilton's boutique network
A hotel in the Texas Medical Center has rebranded after four years in business. Effective September 30, the Blossom Hotel Houston will be known as the Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton.
Adding an affiliation with the Curio Collection by Hilton ties the property to a group of more than 180 hotels worldwide that are known for their upgraded design. It also means hotel guests can earn points for the Hilton Honors loyalty program. Those who book stays from October 2025 through March 2026 will receive 1,000 bonus points per night.
The hotel’s premier amenity is the Total You Medical Spa that offers wellness, anti-aging, and body treatments. That includes facials, injectibles, IV treatments, and more.
In 2024, the Blossom Hotel was briefly home to Molihua, a sushi restaurant from chef Ho Chee Boon, a one-time executive international chef for the global Hakkasan Group. Although it opened to considerable fanfare, it closed in three months.
Now known as Blossom Reserve, the hotel’s restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an eclectic menu that includes hotel staples such as Caesar salad and a club sandwich alongside Asian-inspired fare such as lobster pad thai, Sichuan eggplant, and pork and shrimp dumplings. It’s joined by Plum Skybar & Lounge, a bar on the hotel’s 13th floor that offers skyline views with shareable bites and craft cocktails.
Opened in 2021, the Blossom Hotel is a 16-story property with 267 rooms as well as meeting rooms for private events. It’s the closest Curio Collection property to destinations such as the Texas Medical Center, NRG Stadium, and the Museum District, according to press materials. It is managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, which operates more than 120 hotels in the United States and Canada.
“Joining Curio Collection by Hilton marks an exciting new chapter for Blossom Hotel Houston,” said Elie Khoury, COO for Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “This transition allows us to elevate our amenities and services even further while staying true to our vision of being a sanctuary for discerning travelers in the heart of Houston.”