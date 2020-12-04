Luxurious new lunar-themed hotel lifts off in The Medical Center

The hotel and hospitality scene in Houston’s bustling Medical Center shows no sign of slowing. Fresh off the news of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House coming to the area, a new luxury inn has announced its arrival in April 2021.

Dubbed The Blossom Hotel, the new, four-diamond operation on 7118 Bertner Ave. draws inspiration from healthcare and aerospace, two of the Bayou City’s pillar industries, according to a press release.

Boasting more than 400,000 square feet of amenities, the 16-story Blossom will offer up retail shopping, three chef-focused restaurants, an expansive lobby library, outdoor pool deck, top-tier fitness center, karaoke room and expansive meeting and event spaces.

Guests can also look forward to services such as long-term storage; laundry; language translation available in Mandarin, Spanish and German; appointment scheduling; and travel services to accommodate jet-setters, patients, and stay-cationers alike.

The Blossom will feature lunar-inspired accents and décor featured throughout the amenities, and pay homage to Houston’s international flair in its 13 event spaces and 267 guestrooms, which will be adorned with a minimalist, lunar color scheme and textures, creating a “quiet, relaxing experience for all five senses,” according to a release. Smart TVs, marble bathrooms, and plush amenities await travelers. The hotel will be ideally placed for guests utilizing the nation’s premiere medical center, and will be a short distance from the Museum District, NRG Stadium, Hermann Park, and Rice University.

“We designed the hotel to mirror the union of both Houston’s unique character and our goal to embrace our international guests,” said Christen Larsen, director of sales and marketing, in a statement. “Just as Houston has welcomed us, we are thrilled to welcome Houston and beyond to Blossom Hotel, a concept ingrained into our brand identity: Be International. Be Houston. Be You.”