Hop-on jet service tees up new route from Houston to famous West Texas golf resort

A new gift idea for the golfer who has clubs, will travel: Hop-on jet service JSX will begin offering flights from Houston to Lajitas Golf Resort in West Texas in early 2021.

According to a release, the Dallas-based air carrier and top-rated golf resort are teaming up to offer an "ultimate outdoor adventure," starting January 8, 2021. The package will include:

Roundtrip airfare from Houston Hobby (or Dallas Love Field) on JSX’s E145 jets with a unique all-single seating configuration

Two free bags, including golf clubs, complimentary snacks, drinks, and cocktails inflight

A five-minute shuttle service to and from the resort upon landing

Two nights’ deluxe accommodations at Lajitas Golf Resort

Three rounds of golf on the iconic Black Jack’s Crossing

Access to Lajitas Golf Resort’s activities and culinary programming at an additional cost, including the Agave Spa, Pool, Equestrian Center, Zip Lining, Clay Shooting, and meals at the resort’s four culinary outposts

Pricing will vary according to room type and time of year, they say. More information can be found on the Lajitas website.

“Lajitas Golf Resort is a bucket list experience for golfers in Texas and beyond," says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. "Coupling JSX’s crowd-free flights with this one-of-a-kind resort creates the ultimate socially distanced getaway during these uncertain times.

JSX debuted service from Love Field in June, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina. On November 20, it launched daily roundtrip service between private terminals at Dallas Love Field and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, with flights at $99 each way. The Lajitas service is part of the company's continued expansion in Texas.

JSX calls itself a “hop-on jet service” because customers may arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals and simply “hop on” a flight, avoiding the crowds and lines. At Love Field, travelers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval.

On board, passengers can relax in a business class-caliber seat and enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and cocktails. It also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free. The company's goal is to provide a luxury travel experience at competitive prices, they say.

JSX's safety standards, dubbed "Simpli-Fly," include contactless temperature screenings, an advanced air circulation system, and no middle seating. Masks are required in lounges and on board flights. JSX is also now introducing a unique seating configuration whereby 30 single seats are arranged in a 1x1 layout, each offering at least 35 inches of legroom and no overhead bins to allow for comfortable social distancing in the air. Some seats offer a leather-covered cocktail table and work area.

Considered Texas’ top golf resort, Lajitas is nestled on 27,000 acres between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park, on the banks of the Rio Grande.

“The January 2021 (JSX) launch is perfectly timed," says Scott Beasley, president of Lajitas Golf Resort, in the release. "We fully believe that this new alliance and expansion of direct air travel service will provide the fuel for Lajitas to become the new premier golf and second home destination of the Southwest.”

Weekly service starts on January 8, 2021 with flight options that include weekends and weekday getaways. While flights can be booked directly through the JSX website, golf packages can be booked by contacting Lajitas Golf Resort by email at kakers@lajitasgolfresort.com or by calling 972-885-7215.