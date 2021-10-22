Global airline launches serious sale from Houston to Maldives, Africa, Egypt, and more

With more Americans getting immunized against COVID, local, regional, national, and even international travel is on the rise. With that in mind, a luxe airline is launching a sale offering considerable savings on some favorite global destinations.

Emirates Airlines has kicked off a sale from Houston to worldly and exotic locales such as Cairo; Lahore, Pakistan; Nairobi, Kenya; and The Maldives.

The sale is on now and runs through 10:59 pm CST on Tuesday, October 26. Fares include economy and business class travel. Travel is valid from October 22 to March 31, 2022. More details can be found here.

Here is a sample of fares from Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Select economy class fares:

Cairo, starting at $779

Lahore, Pakistan, starting at $779

Nairobi, Kenya, starting at $839

The Maldives, starting at $849

Select business class fares:

Cairo, starting at $2,739

Nairobi, Kenya, starting at $3,179

The Maldives, starting at $3,349

Lahore, Pakistan, starting at $4,419

This sale comes as the airline reports a 30-percent increase of search volume for travel this winter, with an average of 60 day lead time, showcasing an increase in consumer confidence as the demand for international travel continues to rise.

For those planning to hop to other cities: Emirates is offering the promotion to 11 of its 12 U.S. gateways, including Houston, Dallas, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.