New hop-on jet service takes off from Houston to Dallas for $99

Affordable "hop-on" jet service JSX is preparing for takeoff around Texas — beginning with routes from Houston to Dallas. The regional air carrier will start daily roundtrip service between private terminals at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and Dallas Love Field on November 20, with flights at $99 each way.

Dallas-based JSX debuted service from Love Field in June, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina. According to a release, the new Houston route is part of the company's plans for expansion throughout Texas.

“Texas has been in our sights for a long time, and I am thrilled to introduce our unique way of flying to the Lone Star State,” says CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. “The mission –– and meaning –– behind JSX is to provide a ‘Joyful, Simple eXperience’ that harkens back to the simpler and happier days of air travel."

JSX calls itself a “hop-on jet service” because customers may arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals and simply “hop on” a flight, avoiding the crowds and lines. At Love Field, travelers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval.

On board, passengers can relax in a business class-caliber seat and enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and cocktails. It also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

The company's goal is to provide a luxury travel experience at competitive prices, they say.

Traveling by private jet became popular for travelers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring and summer, experts say. JSX's safety standards, dubbed "Simpli-Fly," include contactless temperature screenings, an advanced air circulation system, and no middle seating. Masks are required in lounges and on board flights.

JSX is also now introducing a unique seating configuration whereby 30 single seats are arranged in a 1x1 layout, each offering at least 35 inches of legroom and no overhead bins to allow for comfortable social distancing in the air. Some seats offer a leather-covered cocktail table and work area.

Founded in 2016, JSX relocated its headquarters from Irvine, California to Dallas in 2018. It was recently named by Fast Company as one of the “Most Innovative Companies” of 2020.

JSX flights can be booked directly through the website or the app. The company also partners with JetBlue, and TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.