Forget about leaf-peeping and apple-picking — there's still time for a beach vacation before the year is out. You could have your feet in the sand in as little as an hour, depending on where you want to plant your umbrella.

Of course, you'll need somewhere to stay and a way to get there, and why not combine those into one incredible experience? RV rentals allow travelers to explore the great American outdoors comfortably in one of the most immersive ways possible. You can sleep at your destination with a bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen all onboard.

RVshare has more than 100,000 vehicles in a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes. The largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace can help you secure everything from a travel trailer to a luxury motorhome, all backed with sterling customer service from the RVshare team.

So pack the sunscreen and sunnies, and get ready for these beachy hot spots:

Port Aransas

Ranked as one of the best beaches in Texas, Port Aransas and Mustang Island boast 18 miles of shoreline and wide, sandy beaches. Year-round outdoor activities range from sport fishing and parasailing to birding, dolphin watching, and kayaking, plus the only seaside links-style golf course in Texas.

Stroll through town on a rented golf cart, explore the shops and galleries, and enjoy an array of restaurants, from "cook your catch" to roadside taco stands to fine dining. Check out the daily live music, and take your pick from the many RV resorts (many of them right on the beach!).

Rockport-Fulton

Visit Texas’ first one-mile-long Blue Wave Beach with picnic cabanas, beach palapas, a wildlife sanctuary, boat ramps, fitness trail, saltwater and beachfront pavilions, volleyball, fishing piers, and playgrounds for the little ones. Whew.

See everything from the Texas Maritime Museum to the Big Tree, a 1,000-plus-year-old live oak that has a circumference of 35 feet. Birding is especially big here, with several sanctuaries, refuges, and parks that provide homes to hundreds of species.

Galveston

Feel like you've traveled back in time at Pleasure Pier, which has carnival rides, games, an arcade, and shops, all right on the beach. A similar vibe can be found at Kemah Boardwalk, while Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Waterpark both offer plenty of activities for all ages.

But if it's beaches you're after, there are miles of sun-kissed sand along the Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. Go boating, golfing, fishing, surfing, kayaking, biking, and more.

South Padre Island

Originally a beautiful, desolate place where native Karankawa Indians, migratory birds, and sea turtles were the only residents, South Padre is now a vibrant place where outdoor activities reign. Spot spectacular sandcastles and learn how to build your own, or visit the fiberglass sea turtles that local artists have decorated along the Sea Turtle Art Trail.

If you'd rather see the real thing, drop in at Sea Turtle Inc., where the creatures are rescued, rehabbed, and then released into the wild. There's even one lucky turtle who's thriving with a prosthetic limb.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

In nearby Alabama, you'll find 32 miles of sugar-white sand beaches made almost entirely of fine, quartz grains washed down from the Appalachian Mountains thousands of years ago.

You're all set to crack open a beach read and lounge the day away, or you can get active with parasailing, kayaking, and excursions to nearby islands. You can rent everything from beach bikes to buggies, paddle boards to surfboards, and join a tour to discover dolphins, gators, and more.

Destin

Travel just a bit further to Florida, where the northwest coast sports challenging golf and world-famous fishing. Snorkel along the Emerald Coast, rent a pontoon boat, or crest the water on a wave runner.

---

Most stays with RVshare average $150 a night, and anyone with a driver's license can rent an RV (though all drivers must be 25 and up). Pets are welcome in specified vehicles. To rent an RV for your next road trip, click here.

Follow RVshare on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.