Galveston's favorite restaurants serve up tasty way to dine out for a good cause

Houston Restaurant Weeks may be entering its final few days, but local diners will find another opportunity to dine out and do good by taking a short trip on I-45. Galveston's Dine Out for Charity event runs through October 11.

Organized by the Texas Restaurant Association - Galveston Chapter in partnership with Galveston hospitality group Yaga’s Entertainment, Dine Out for Charity both promotes local businesses and raises money for charity. Each participating restaurant designates menu items that trigger a donation of between $1 and $5 to charities such as The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston County Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, and the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.

“The charities that will benefit from this event are key to the health and well-being of members in our community who have also been hard hit by the pandemic,” Yaga's Entertainment president Mike Dean said in a statement.

Participating restaurants include popular Galveston eateries such as Gaido's, Mosquito Cafe, and the Gumbo Diner. Other participants include Yaga's Cafe, Katie's Seafood House, Texas Pit Stop BBQ, and legendary muffuletta purveyor Maceo's Spice & Import Company.

Dishes and specials run the gamut, but they generally have a focus on seafood. For example, Gaido's will donate $2 for every order of crab-stuffed shrimp, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and pecan-crusted mahi mahi. At BLVD Seafood, the $25, three-course dinner menu — which comes with a choice of appetizer, choice of entree, and bread pudding — generates a $5 donation.

“We look forward to generating business for island restaurants and raising much-needed funds for non-profits,” James Clark, president of the Texas Restaurant Association - Galveston Chapter, added. “We’re heading out of the summer season into a fall with no special events on the horizon. Given the great support we’ve seen from the Galveston community and our loyal visitors over the last couple of months, we have high hopes for the success of this event.”