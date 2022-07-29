Known as the Dinosaur Capital of Texas, Somervell County’s Glen Rose is a charming small town with a larger-than-life spirit.

Prehistoric wonders and wildlife safaris are par for the course at this destination, which can be found 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth. But its rolling hills are also perfect for hiking, biking, and spending time by the river.

Check out these seven things that make Glen Rose a big deal.

Search for dinosaur tracks

Hike the trails at Dinosaur Valley State Park and head to the Paluxy River to find where dinosaurs once roamed.

You’ll see tracks left by an acrocanthosaurus — a smaller relative of the tyrannosaurus rex — as well as a kind of sauropod that was commonly 70 feet tall. Summer is the best time to see the footprints in the riverbed, as the water is at its lowest.

While in the park, you can also go on a guided horseback ride with Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company.

Wander among hundreds of life-sized dinosaurs

With hundreds of towering animatronic dinos, Dinosaur World Texas is nothing short of a prehistoric playground where the whole family can roam among the natural setting and interactive exhibits.

Explore local history while you shop

The quaint Downtown Square and Historic District is packed with unique mom-and-pop shops, antique stores, coffee shops and restaurants, plus an interesting gazebo constructed with rocks that have dinosaur footprints in them.

For an intermission from shopping, you can take a self-guided historic walking tour where you’ll see more than 30 significant places like the courthouse, originally built in 1893.

History also lives on at the Somervell County Museum, which houses an eclectic group of items donated by locals throughout the years. These curiosities include barbed wire and arrowhead collections, a weaving loom, printing press, dolls, tools, Civil War uniforms and weaponry, a wall mural featuring the 1954 National Geographic article of the excavation of the dinosaur tracks, and more.

Go on an African-inspired safari

One of the world’s foremost wildlife conservation destinations is right in Glen Rose.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center encompasses 1,800 acres where about 1,100 animals roam, including endangered species like the addax antelope, American red wolf, dama gazelle, Grevy’s zebra, Japanese red-crowned crane, Mexican gray wolf, Southern black rhino, and more.

Try to spot them all on the 7.2-mile drive while you feed the giraffes and zebras. You can also keep the safari going and stay overnight at The Lodge onsite.

Order MexiQue on the river

Sexton Mill sits on the Paluxy River and serves up the bold flavors of MexiQue — a fusion of Mexican and barbecue favorites — along with cold beer on tap, live music, axe throwing, games, and more.

See a replica of Noah’s Ark

Detailing the history of the planet from a biblical perspective, the Creation Evidence Museum of Texas features a vast collection of artifacts and fossils.

You can view a replica of the famous ark and a replica of a stegosaurus carving found at a temple in Cambodia, plus other fossils excavated from the banks of the Paluxy.

Tee off on two courses

Consistently rated as one of the top golf destinations in the state, Squaw Valley Golf Course features two 18-hole courses surrounded by century-old oak trees and the scenic Squaw Creek.

Discover more ways that Glen Rose delivers small-town charm while making a big statement here.