United Airlines takes off with new pre-travel COVID-19 checklist

With summer travel taking off, one airline is unrolling a new checklist for travelers to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Airlines, which boasts a major hub in Houston, is initiating a “health self-assessment” and “Ready-to-fly” checklist during flight check-in. The program is the first for any major carrier, according to United, and is informed by research from the Cleveland Clinic.

To be eligible to fly and receive a boarding pass, customers must acknowledge the following:

You must wear a face covering while on board for the safety of everyone.

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 21 days. Have not experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 14 days (excludes symptoms from a pre-existing condition): Temperature of 100.4 F or higher, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell.

Have not had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Have not been denied boarding by another airline due to a medical screening for a communicable disease in the last 14 days.

Potential passengers who are not able to confirm these requirements and choose not to travel will be able to reschedule their flight. They may also choose to check-in at the airport for further review, according to the airline.

This is yet another step by the airline to ensure safe travel. In April, United became the first major U.S.-based airline to require flight attendants to wear a face mask while on duty. That directive moved to all airline employees and passengers in May.