Low-cost airline launches new flights from Houston to Cancun starting at $99

Houstonians ready to hop a flight across the border to sunny skies and blue water now have a convenient, cost-friendly option. Frontier Airlines has launched new nonstop service from Houston’s two major airports to Cancun, Mexico, with fares starting at $99.

These new $99 flights from William P. Hobby International Airport run three times a week to Cancun. Flights (also $99) from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Cancun run four times a week.

For the fine print, via a press release: Fares must be purchased by 10:59 pm on Tuesday, May 31. Three-day advance purchase is required. Prices are valid for non-stop travel, on select days of week, June 1 through June 29. Round Trip travel not required.

Frontier customers can purchase a bundle dubbed The Works, which includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding, per a release. The airline also pushes its frequent flyer program, called Frontier Miles, which includes family pooling of miles. Notably, travelers earn one mile for every mile flown — no mileage formulas here.

This $99 announcement comes after Frontier’s February promotion that offered $79 fares to Cancun.

“We are excited to launch new international service to Cancun from both major Houston airports,” said Frontier Airlines spokesperson Stephen Shaw in a statement. “With this new service, we now fly to three destinations from HOU, including Orlando and Las Vegas, and six from IAH as we continue to grow our presence from the greater Houston area.”