Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Hobby to Cancun and sunny cities starting at $39

Houstonians in search of a low-cost option to jet away for vacation or a long weekend now have a new option. Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has just announced three nonstop routes from William P. Hobby Airport to Cancun, Las Vegas, and Orlando, Florida with fares starting at $39.

This is new service from Hobby — Frontier currently offers flights from George Bush Intercontinental Airport — and thus gives Houstonians more warm-weather destination choices.

Dubbed “Low Fares Done Right,” the promotion offers:

Cancun (CUN); three times weekly; service starts May 26: fares start at $79

Las Vegas (LAS); four times weekly; service starts May 27: fares start at $59

Orlando (MCO); four times weekly; service starts at May 27; fares start at $39

Frequency and times are subject to change, potential travelers should check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Some details from Frontier on these fares: Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time (10:59 pm CST) on January 24. Fares are valid for nonstop travel, on select days of week, April 28 through June 29. Seven-day advance purchase applies. Blackout dates are currently May 27-30. Round-trip purchase is not required.

Frontier offers a la carte or in one bundle called the “Works.” The bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline also pushes its frequent flyer program, called Frontier Miles, which includes family pooling of miles. Notably, travelers earn one mile for every mile flown — no mileage formulas here.

Currently, Frontier offers regular flights to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Philadelphia from Bush.

“We’re excited to expand in Houston and add William P. Hobby Airport to our route map with three nonstop routes beginning this May,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design, in a statement. “We look forward to launching service at HOU and bringing increased air service competition to the market.”