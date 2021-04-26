2 luxurious Texas properties check in among the world’s best new hotels

Two lauded Texas hotels located just up the road are getting some international recognition from one of the most-read travel publications in the world.

Travel + Leisure, which reaches an audience of more than 30 million globetrotters, has released its 16th annual list of the world’s best new hotels of the year, with two Austin establishments — the only Texas properties noted — among the list’s North American callouts.

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate, the 10-acre lavish property originally built in 1928 as the country home of Nannie Lewette “Lutie” and Commodore Edgar Perry, is now part of the Auberge Resorts Collection hotel portfolio, which boasts 19 hotels and resorts on three continents and upgraded the historic Austin property with an additional three-story building.

The first luxury hotel of its kind in Austin, the Commodore Perry Estate features 54 guest rooms and suites, a fitness studio and swimming pool, an organic urban garden, acres of lush grounds, and the newly opened and widely praised Lutie’s Garden Restaurant with local chefs Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu at the helm.

While Travel + Leisure makes much of the property’s unique charm, the publication takes particular note of its exacting service and relaxing nature.

“Even with all the eye candy,” Travel + Leisure says, “the best part of a stay might be a few hours spent lounging poolside under a canopy of oak trees with lunch from chef Bradley Nicholson, who uses produce supplied by the estate’s 2-acre farm.”

Also noted on Travel + Leisure’s best new hotels list is Hotel Magdalena, the South Congress Avenue beauty from Austin-based hospitality biz Bunkhouse Group, which was founded by hotelier Liz Lambert. Bunkhouse is behind other such beloved hotel brands as Austin’s Hotel San Jose and Hotel Saint Cecilia, as well as El Cosmico, the funky Marfa property featuring yurts, teepees, and quirky trailers.

With 89 guest rooms, Hotel Magdalena, which opened last fall, is Bunkhouse’s largest brand. The lake-house-inspired hotel includes a pool and pool bar; an array of amenities; and onsite restaurant Summer House on Music Lane, which features executive chef Jeffrey Hundelt’s menu of crafted, seasonal fare.

Admiring Hotel Magdalena’s groovy Austin aesthetic and its nod to local music lore, Travel + Leisure says, “In-room comfort is complete with all the Bunkhouse signatures — thematic mini-bar, custom playlist streamed on vintage speakers, and iconic striped robes — bolstered by unique touches like gorgeous photography by local legend Scott Newton, whose camera has been a fixture in the city's music scene for decades.”